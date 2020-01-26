Digital Fantasy Sports Market Capitalization Achieves $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.05605437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

