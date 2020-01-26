DigitalBits Price Hits $0.0150 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $73,169.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.01297101 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034370 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000831 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,477,560 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

