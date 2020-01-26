Digiwage (WAGE) Market Cap Hits $11,949.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 52.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a market cap of $11,949.00 and $40.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digiwage has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002731 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000842 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

