Digix Gold Token Market Capitalization Achieves $6.07 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $6.07 million and $182,280.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $51.01 or 0.00602059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,044 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

