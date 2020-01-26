DIMCOIN (DIM) One Day Volume Tops $509.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $88,842.00 and $509.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

