DMarket (DMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $567,275.00

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and IDEX. DMarket has a total market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $567,275.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.22 or 0.03194496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00124746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

