DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $28,264.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00070154 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

