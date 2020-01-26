Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0023

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $279.84 million and approximately $77.46 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, QBTC, Bittrex and Kraken.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00647439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007777 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,060,585,231 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Exmo, Bitsane, Trade Satoshi, Cryptomate, QBTC, BCEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin, Bitbns, Cryptopia, cfinex, BTC Trade UA, Robinhood, Poloniex, Exrates, BitFlip, FreiExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, Mercatox, Indodax, CoinFalcon, CoinEgg, Coinsquare, Sistemkoin, Bleutrade, Novaexchange, Coindeal, Bits Blockchain, CoinEx, YoBit, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Bittylicious, Cryptohub, Graviex, Koineks, OpenLedger DEX, BtcTrade.im, C-Patex, Ovis, Bit-Z, Fatbtc, SouthXchange, C-CEX, Kraken, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.