Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,315,000 after acquiring an additional 536,989 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,399,000 after acquiring an additional 464,305 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,409.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 487,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,564,000 after acquiring an additional 455,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $87.71 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

