Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $295.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.88.

Shares of DPZ opened at $285.10 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

