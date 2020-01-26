Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Plans $0.36 Dividend

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3612 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $605.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 50.73% and a net margin of 70.82%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $96,498.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Dorchester Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

