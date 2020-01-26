Dragon Option Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $10,462.00 and approximately $2,135.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Hoo, ABCC and BigONE. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,228,850 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ABCC, Hoo and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

