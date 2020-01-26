Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial set a C$14.25 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.32.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.10. 595,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$14.13. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.01.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

