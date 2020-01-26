Dynamic (DYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,812.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $526,553.00 and approximately $6,812.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,593.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.01947326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.97 or 0.04013969 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00652724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00743681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00106591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010483 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029410 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00624785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,878,814 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

