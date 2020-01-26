Dynamite Price Reaches $0.53 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Dynamite token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00006229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $167,053.00 and approximately $164,136.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00331263 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite's total supply is 858,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,852 tokens. Dynamite's official website is dynamitetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

