eBoost Price Tops $0.0019 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 10% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $191,479.00 and $29.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00652724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007561 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036206 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000537 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.