Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Short Interest Down 30.4% in January

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE ECT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,654. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 75.44% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 27.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 11.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

