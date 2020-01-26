EDC Blockchain Market Capitalization Tops $16.68 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $16.68 million and $450,385.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, DigiFinex, Bit-Z and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052901 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,519.82 or 1.00748167 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045846 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001402 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bit-Z, P2PB2B, LocalTrade and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

