Edge (DADI) Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Edge token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, FCoin, OKEx and HitBTC. Edge has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $12,364.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.05614672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00128761 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC, KuCoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

