Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,756.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, ABCC, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.