Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIDX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, CFO Christine Siu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,011,800.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $828,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,150 in the last three months. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 923,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,989,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -67.70 and a beta of -0.88.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

