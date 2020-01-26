Einsteinium One Day Volume Hits $131,800.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $131,800.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007764 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,264,848 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

