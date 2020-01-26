Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.58

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Elastos has a total market cap of $27.38 million and $2.05 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00018344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, LBank, Huobi and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.22 or 0.03194496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00124746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,360,369 coins and its circulating supply is 17,372,309 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Huobi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

