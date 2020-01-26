Electra (ECA) Market Cap Achieves $2.74 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Fatbtc and CoinFalcon. In the last seven days, Electra has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $35,276.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,516,970,556 coins and its circulating supply is 28,649,814,003 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

