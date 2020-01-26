electrumdark (ELD) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

electrumdark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One electrumdark token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and OOOBTC. electrumdark has a total market capitalization of $16,814.00 and $503.00 worth of electrumdark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, electrumdark has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get electrumdark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.03182634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00124786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

electrumdark Profile

electrumdark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. The official website for electrumdark is electrumdark.com. The Reddit community for electrumdark is /r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. electrumdark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark.

Buying and Selling electrumdark

electrumdark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as electrumdark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire electrumdark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase electrumdark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for electrumdark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for electrumdark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.