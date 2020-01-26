Emercoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $16,255.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Crex24, Upbit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,074,023 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, xBTCe, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Crex24, Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

