Emercoin Price Tops $0.0817 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Crex24. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $10,782.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,074,768 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Crex24, xBTCe, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

