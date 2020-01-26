Enecuum (ENQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46,194.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Crex24. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $754,486.00 and approximately $46,194.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 126,880,564 coins and its circulating supply is 44,739,394 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

Enecuum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

