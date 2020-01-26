Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.61 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $28.61 million and $1.52 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004518 BTC on exchanges including Binance, ABCC, Kyber Network and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, Liqui, Huobi, HitBTC, GOPAX, Binance, Upbit, Hotbit, AirSwap, Bittrex, ABCC, Mercatox and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

