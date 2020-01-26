Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches Market Cap of $69.13 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00001022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Liqui and Kucoin. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $69.13 million and $8.00 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,438,521 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, Upbit, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Liqui, Kyber Network, OKEx, Cryptopia, Binance, COSS, Coinrail and AirSwap.

