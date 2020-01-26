Ergo Reaches Market Cap of $3.09 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Ergo has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $139,861.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Ergo token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00005052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo’s launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 11,287,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,241,426 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

