Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $29,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after buying an additional 370,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after buying an additional 339,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after buying an additional 324,844 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after buying an additional 316,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $205.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.67 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.