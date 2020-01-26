Eterbase Coin Market Cap Hits $998,623.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Mercatox, Coinlim and Escodex. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $998,623.00 and $139,399.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.05605437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

XBASE is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, CoinTiger, Escodex, DDEX, Mercatox, P2PB2B, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

