Ether Zero Market Cap Tops $1.57 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $65,749.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.01947623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00106715 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,512,231 coins and its circulating supply is 167,482,818 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.