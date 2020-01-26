Etherparty Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $54,959.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC and ACX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

