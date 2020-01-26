ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. ETHplode has a total market cap of $44,023.00 and approximately $9.47 million worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHplode token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, VinDAX, DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ETHplode Token Profile

ETHplode's total supply is 50,024,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,359,162 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. ETHplode's official Twitter account is @

. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org.

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, DDEX, VinDAX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

