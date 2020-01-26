EUNO Trading 48.8% Higher This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $178,439.00 and $305.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006112 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002966 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,538,519 coins and its circulating supply is 31,573,813 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.