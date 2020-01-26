Everus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,044.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Everus has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $10.39 and $18.94. Everus has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and approximately $4,044.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.95 or 0.05512853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128002 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019391 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033595 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002296 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,877,126 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.68, $20.33, $24.43, $5.60, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

