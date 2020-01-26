EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) versus CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Financial Analysis

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVN and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.49 billion 1.39 $341.23 million N/A N/A CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR $410.30 million 3.27 -$1.14 billion ($3.45) -1.32

EVN has higher revenue and earnings than CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares EVN and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN 13.66% 7.08% 3.88% CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EVN and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 0 1 0 0 2.00 CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR 1 3 2 0 2.17

Risk & Volatility

EVN has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVN beats CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it engages in the drinking water supply, wastewater disposal, thermal waste recycling, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland. Cairn Energy PLC was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

