EVOS Hits One Day Volume of $181.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. EVOS has a market capitalization of $7,184.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, EVOS has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00018360 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022082 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053826 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

