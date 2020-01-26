ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $739.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $262,284.00 and approximately $739.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

