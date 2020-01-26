Exosis Reaches Market Capitalization of $50,177.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $50,177.00 and approximately $21,957.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exosis has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001767 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,582.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.01949864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.66 or 0.04015068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00654008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00747509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00106223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010507 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00628161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 495,624 coins and its circulating supply is 330,624 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.