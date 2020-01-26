Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $46,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.96. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.