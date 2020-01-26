Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

