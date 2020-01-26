Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

