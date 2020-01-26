Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,693,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

