F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 36,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.