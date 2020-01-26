Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s 7th Largest Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.7% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

FB opened at $217.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average of $194.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The firm has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

