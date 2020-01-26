Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $217.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.90. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.43 and a twelve month high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.