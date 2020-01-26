Factom (FCT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $938,490.00

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Factom has a total market capitalization of $17.49 million and $938,490.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Factom has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00022792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, BCEX, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.77 or 0.03295035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Factom

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,843,219 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official website is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, BCEX, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

